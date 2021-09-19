Territorial integrity of neighboring countries - more important for Iran – Iran’s MFA

By Trend

The territorial integrity of neighboring countries is more important for Iran than any other issue, the Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a press conference, Trend reports citing the ministry.

The spokesman emphasized that regional cooperation is the basis of peace and stability. The current processes must turn into collective cooperation. The only way is collective cooperation.

Khatibzadeh added that Iran considers the development of neighboring countries as its own development. All neighbors must know that development, peace and stability can be achieved collectively.