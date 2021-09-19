Abu Dhabi to remove COVID-19 testing requirement at border starting Sep. 19

By Trend

Abu Dhabi has announced that it will remove the requirement to get tested for COVID-19 before entering the emirate starting September 19, Emirates News Agency WAM reported on Saturday, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

The decision comes as the UAE announced a drop to 0.2 percent infection rate last week.

“The committee will continue to monitor infection rates and urges all citizens, residents and visitors to continue adhering to precautionary measures to protect public health and safety, maintain successes and advance the nation’s sustainable recovery,” Abu Dhabi’s Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee stated in a post on Twitter.