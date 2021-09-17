Turkish-African trade turnover hit $25 bn in 2020

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

The Turkish-African trade turnover has grown from $ 5.6 billion in 2003 to $25 billion in 2020 despite the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Turkey's Trade Minister Mehmet Mush has said.

Mush made the remarks at the meeting with 36 ambassadors and embassy officials of African countries in Ankara, Yeni Shafak newspaper reported on September 15.

“We came together with the ambassadors of African countries in Ankara. We exchanged views to further strengthen commercial and economic relations with African countries,” the minister said.

He said that 43 Turkish embassies and 26 trade consultancies operated in various African countries.

Mush stressed that Turkish Airlines played an important role in strengthening the connection between Africa, Turkey, and third countries.

The minister underlined that Turkey approaches its economic and commercial relations with African countries on a "win-win" basis. Turkey would be pleased to provide the necessary infrastructure and environment for investment to entrepreneurs to increase mutual investments, he added.

In turn, the ambassadors of African countries expressed their expectations about Turkey’s active presence in Africa appreciating the commercial and economic ties between the sides.

The ambassadors noted that they are ready to work together to ensure that Turkish investments and Turkish products find more space in Africa and that African-origin products and services are exported to Turkey.

The parties also discussed the issues related to the 3rd Turkey-Africa Economy and Business Forum, which will be held in Istanbul on October 21-22.