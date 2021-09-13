Turkey: Farmers suffering from wildfires get new tractors

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

Turkey has delivered new tractors to 16 farmers, whose tractors were destroyed in the forest fires in Antalya's Manavgat district this July, Yeni Shafak newspaper reported on September 13.

On his official Twitter account, Turkey’s Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank thanked the Albayrak Group of companies, which provided the tractors.

"As of today, new tractors have been delivered to all of our citizens whose tractors were destroyed in the fire disasters in Antalya and Mugla. I would like to thank Albayrak and Koch Holding, who supported this mobilization that we carried out hand in hand under the leadership of our president, for their sensitivity. Good luck to all our farmers!" the minister tweeted.

Furthermore, Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Chavushoglu also took part in the delivery ceremony held at the Manavgat Youth Center, where the farmers received the tractors and carried out their first test drives.

The tractors were presented by TUMOSAN, one of the subsidiary companies of the Albayrak Group.

It should be noted that at least eight people died and 60,000 hectares of forest area were damaged in wildfires in Turkey’s southeastern regions.

The Turkish Agriculture and Forestry Ministry reported that 15,000 decares of agricultural land in the region were damaged and nearly 33,000 animals died during the wildfires.

The wildfires broke out on 28 July near the Mediterranean coastal resort town of Manavgat, in Antalya province and spread to other regions across Turkey.

Azerbaijan sent three firefighting groups and an amphibious plane to support Turkey in fighting the wildfires.