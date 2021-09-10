Kazakhstan developing new projects of transit points with access to markets of neighboring states

By Trend

Kazakhstan is developing new projects of transit points with access to the markets of neighboring countries, Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Bakhyt Sultanov said, Trend reports.

Sultanov made the statement in Baku during the 10th meeting of the Turkic Council countries’ economy ministers.

He noted that Kazakhstan attaches particular importance to the establishment of economic cooperation with the Turkic-speaking countries.

According to Sultanov, over 12 years, the Turkic Council has created the necessary conditions for trade and economic cooperation.

“These meetings contribute to the strengthening of political and economic relations, the creation of new technologies, and terms of interaction. The economies of the Turkic Council countries show stable growth and are one of the most attractive for investment in the region. I believe that our region has the ability to provide its partners, that is, the participating countries, with access to the markets of other states on more favorable terms,” Sultanov said.

The minister also noted that Kazakhstan is implementing projects to increase cargo turnover and transit of goods.

“We are developing new projects of transit points with access to the markets of neighboring countries, and we invite our colleagues to work together,” he said.

Sultanov stressed that a new logistics center is being created on the border of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan with access to the markets of South Asia, and projects of cross-border trade with the Caspian states are being implemented in the Caspian.

The 10th meeting of the ministers of economy of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States (Turkic Council) is being held in Baku.

The meeting is being chaired by Secretary-General of the Turkic Council Baghdad Amreyev and Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov. The ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Hungary, and Turkey are also taking part in the event.