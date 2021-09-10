Turkey abolishes customs duty on grain imports

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

Turkey has abolished customs duty on imports of some cereals, pulses, and seed grains and reduced it in coffee imports by October 1, 2022, Turkish newspaper Yeni Shafak reported on September 8.

Under the decision approved by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, zero customs duty will be applied on imports of some agricultural products such as wheat, rye, barley, oat, corn, chickpea, and lentil by the end of 2022, the newspaper said.

The customs duty rate for unroasted (raw) coffee was reduced from 13 percent to 8 percent and constituted 6 percent on imports from the least developed countries (LDC).

The decision was made to prevent the increase in the prices of cereals and pulses due to the COVID-19 pandemic to keep the domestic market prices at reasonable levels and to prevent speculative price movements, the report added.