UNDP plans to support dev’t use of renewable energy sources in Turkmenistan

By Trend

With the support of the UNDP (United Nations Development Program) seven acts are planned to support the development of the use of renewable energy sources (RES) in Turkmenistan, UNDP told Trend.

The National Strategy for the Development of Renewable Energy of Turkmenistan for the Period until 2030 was developed in the framework of the joint project of UNDP/GEF and the Ministry of Agriculture and Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan "Sustainable Cities in Turkmenistan: Integrated Green Urban Development in Ashgabat and Avaza".

It is expected that the collaboration with the government to implement National Strategy for the Development of Renewable Energy in Turkmenistan until 2030 will continue.

The UNDP noted that currently, the above-mentioned project is working jointly with the Ministry of Energy on the development of regulatory documents to complement and enable implementation of the Strategy. In total, with the support of the UNDP four regulatory legal acts are being developed and seven more planned to support the development of the use of RES in the country.

"Through project activities, UNDP provides support to country’s capacity development related to the use of RES, which includes sharing international experience in the development of regulatory documents and best practices in the use of renewable energy sources, as well as introduction of innovative energy efficient technologies in the electric power industry," the message said.

Also, UNDP jointly with the Ministry of Energy, the State Energy Institute of Turkmenistan has worked on the development of the new Laws of Turkmenistan "On Renewable Energy Sources" (adopted by the Parliament of Turkmenistan on March 13, 2021) and "On Energy Efficiency and Energy Saving" (under consideration of the Parliament of Turkmenistan).

In addition, the following practical steps are being implemented and planned by the UNDP on aforementioned directions:

• introduction of smart grids for the management of the public lighting system into the city street lighting system at the pilot site in Ashgabat as innovative energy efficient technology into the electric power industry;

• conducting energy survey and introduction of energy efficient technologies in Ashgabat hotels;

• installation of solar energy-fed non-volatile LED lamps on the territory of the Scientific and Production Center "Renewable Energy Sources" under the State Energy Institute of Turkmenistan;

• installation of modern LED lamps and intelligent networks to control the public lighting system on the campus of the State Energy Institute of Turkmenistan;

• support the creation of two new laboratories (an educational laboratory for students on the development of renewable energy in Turkmenistan and the introduction of innovative energy efficient technologies in the electric power industry and laboratory as part of the Scientific and Production Center "Renewable Energy Sources" for conducting research work on energy inspection of energy facilities) at the State Energy Institute of Turkmenistan.