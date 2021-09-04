Opening of universities in Iran depends on vaccination process - Ministry of Health

By Trend

Iran's schools and universities would open however it would depend on improvements in the vaccination process, said the Minister of Health, Trend reports citing IRNA.

All university professors in old age groups were vaccinated and vaccination of university students would also commence next week, Bahran Einollahi has indicated.

He noted that universities will be open depending on the amount of vaccination, so universities could be able to return to normal situations and students could attend classes.

The minister has mentioned the plan to expand vaccine import and support of domestic production saying it is expected that officials and people cooperate to accelerate vaccination.

Vaccination in Iran has reached 28.7 million doses, so far 19.2 million people were vaccinated with the first doses and 9.4 million received their second shot of vaccine.

There are currently 306 cities in Iran that are regarded as red zones, 110 cities are in orange zones, and 23 in yellow zones.