Uzbek Ministry of Health releases COVID-19 data for Sept.4

By Trend

The number of registered cases of coronavirus infections in Uzbekistan reached 159,209, Trend reports citing Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Health.

Over the past day, 648 cases of coronavirus have been registered in the country.

In Tashkent, 243 people with coronavirus were identified, 106 people in the Tashkent region.

Regarding other regions: 65 people in Karakalpakstan, 21 people in Andijan region, 12 people in Bukhara region, 18 people in Jizzakh region, 11 people in Kashkadarya region, 10 people in Navoi region, 18 people in Namangan region, 49 people in Samarkand region, 15 people in the Syrdarya region, 14 people in the Surkhandarya region, 52 people in the Fergana region and 14 people in the Khorezm region.

The total number of patients recovered from COVID-19 was 151,067 thousand (+717 over the past day), and the recovery rate was 95 percent.

In Tashkent, in particular, 165 patients recovered on September 3.

Furthermore, 7 coronavirus patients have died, bringing the number of deaths from the disease to 1106.