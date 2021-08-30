Turkey’s Antalya hosts over 5 million tourists in Jan-Aug

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

The number of tourists visiting Turkey's Mediterranean city of Antalya dubbed the "capital of tourism" exceeded 5 million between January 1 and August 27 in 2021, Turkish media has reported.

According to the Culture and Tourism Provincial Office, there was 253 percent annual increase in the number of tourists compared to the same period last year.

Antalya received 1.4 million tourists in the same period of 2020.

The number of tourists who visited the city by air in August 1-27, 2020 amounted to 672,424, while the number exceeded 1.6 million in the same period in 2021. Thus, there was 146 percent monthly increase in the number of tourists visiting the city by air.

With 35 percent or 1.7 million people, Russia ranked first among the countries sending tourists to Antalya since the beginning of the year. With 20.59 percent or 1 million tourists, Ukraine followed Russia in the list. With12 percent or 603,000 tourists Germany ranked third and Poland with 5.39 percent or 272,000 tourists ranked fourth in the list.