Georgia reports 2,669 new coronavirus cases for August 29

By Trend





Georgia reported 2,669 coronavirus cases, 6,177 recoveries, and 76 deaths on August 29, the official figures show, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

25,215 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 15,027 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 10,190 were PCR tests.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 1,004 Covid-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Adjara region with 385 cases and the Imereti region with 327 cases.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 543,118, among them, 482,732 people recovered and 7,251 died.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 10,58 %, while 10,15% in the past seven days.

There are 113 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 7,571 Covid-19 patients are hospitalized, 3,072 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

As of today, 1,145,925 people got coronavirus jab with 20,678 in a day.