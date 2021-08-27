Export of cars from Turkey to world markets continues to grow in value

By Trend

Value of Turkey’s export of cars to world markets has increased from January through July 2021, the Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend.

According to the ministry, this indicator amounted to over $16.3 billion, up by 26.1 percent on annual basis.

The ministry said that Turkey exported cars worth almost $2 billion in July 2021, which is by 9.3 percent more than in the previous month.

The country’s export of cars exceeded $28.9 billion over the past 12 months (from July 2020 through July 2021).