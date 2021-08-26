Turkish Army leaves Afghanistan

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

The Turkish Armed Forces have started leaving Afghanistan after successfully completing its 20-year-mission, Turkey’s Ministry of National Defense has reported.

The ministry reminded that the Turkish Army has been serving in Afghanistan since 2002 to contribute to the peace, tranquility and stability of the Afghan people within the scope of UN, NATO and bilateral agreements.

Turkish soldiers have organized the protection of the Kabul airport and ensured the safe evacuation of people after the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, the ministry stressed.

Following the USA and NATO's withdrawal from Afghanistan, Turkey stated that it would continue to ensure the safety of the Hamid Karzai International Airport, as it had done for 6 years.

In this context, the Turkish soldiers together with other allied forces intervened in the chaos experienced at the Hamid Karzai Airport and provided stability and security at there.

Moreover, 1129 civilian citizens have been evacuated with the Turkish military aircraft.

The Hamid Karzai International Airport Force Protection Command was established within the Turkish Armed Forces in line with the Supreme Military Council decisions and General Gurjan Sezengoz was appointed the Force Protection Commander.