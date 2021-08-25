By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

An Armenian MP has been taken to hospital after being injured in a clash at the National Assembly, the Armenian media have reported.

MP Gegham Manukyan said that Hayastan bloc MP Gegham Nazaryan was taken by an ambulance car to the Malayan ophthalmological center. He noted Nazaryan received an eye injury during the clash in the Armenian parliament, the reports said.

According to preliminary information, there are no other victims of the clash.

Earlier, during Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's speech in parliament, MPs clashed with the security personnel. The conflict began after the security guards tried to expel from the session hall opposition MP Anna Mkrtchyan, who described the prime minister as a capitulator.

It should be noted that another clash took place when Hayastan bloc MP Vahe Hakobyan, who heads the parliamentary commission on economic issues, delivered a speech.

The Armenian media reported that during his speech, someone from the ruling party flung a remark at him. The MP responded and left the rostrum, heading towards the Civil Contract faction. They started clashing after a verbal skirmish. Pro-government MP Vahagn Aleksanyan kicked Vaha Hakobyan.

Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan immediately interrupted the session and ordered to turn off the broadcast. This is the second time when the session is interrupted. After that, the skirmish continued, the security service tried to create a chain between the opposition and government MPs in order to stop the fight. They tried to prevent journalists from filming the developments.

The Armenian media earlier reported another clash in the Armenian parliament where MPs started throwing bottles at each other.

It all started with the fact that MP Hayk Sargsyan from the Civil Contract faction stated that all Armenian defence ministers, under whom "they were freed from the army for money or by phone" betrayed the motherland.

After that, a clash began with former Defence Minister Seyran Ohanyan. A bottle of water was thrown at Sargsyan, after which the opposition and Civil Contract MPs began to throw them at each other.

Some Azerbaijani experts earlier predicted that internal political confrontations in Armenia will continue even after the June snap parliamentary election.

Pashinyan's Civil Contract party won a commanding majority in snap parliamentary elections, while he signaled bitter divisions over last year’s war defeat to Azerbaijan will only grow wider.

It is believed that Azerbaijan, unfortunately, will not have a reliable partner in the person of Armenia to resolve very pressing issues of the post-war reality. To implement these decisions, political will and strong power are needed, which Armenia isn't going to have.