Russia, Hungary to resume direct dialogue as COVID-19 situation improves — Lavrov

By Trend

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in person as the epidemiological situation stabilizes, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the Magyar Nemzet newspaper on Monday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

"Despite the mutual readiness to continue regular face-to-face meetings at the highest level, our countries’ leaders have to make adjustments due to the risks brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. We assume that the direct dialogue between President Putin and Prime Minister Orban will resume as the sanitary and epidemiological situation stabilizes," Russia’s top diplomat noted.

The last time Putin and Orban met in Budapest was in 2019. Lavrov is going to pay a working visit to Hungary on August 24, 2021.