Earthquake strikes in Mediterranean Sea off Lebanon’s coast

By Trend

Reports from the European-Mediterranean Seismological center (EMSC) have shown that a 3.3 magnitude earthquake has occurred 69 kilometers southwest of Beirut in the Mediterranean Sea on Friday evening, Trend reports citing Alarabiya news.

No damages have been reported in Lebanon.

According to a research by the American University in Beirut, even though the seismicity in Lebanon was very low in the last century; Lebanon fault system is considered to be capable of generating moderate to high earthquakes as it was mentioned by several studies addressing Lebanon seismicity.