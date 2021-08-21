Japan gifts mobile library to Georgia’s Adjara region

By Trend

The Japanese government has gifted mobile library worth $72,000 to the people living in Georgia’s mountainous Adjara region, Trend reports via Georgia media.

As reported, these steps are being taken to boost access to books and education for the local population.

The project was developed within the Highland Settlements Development Strategy of Georgia.

"The library is fully equipped and ready to travel from village to village to increase access to literature for children and young people living in the highlands of Adjara,” the Japanese Embassy to Georgia has stated.

The project was funded under the Grassroots Grant Program (GGP), which supports relatively small-scale projects aimed at improving the living standards of the Georgian population and promoting education and culture.

Since 1998, up to 180 projects have been funded in Georgia under this program, with a total cost of more than $19 million.