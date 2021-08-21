Turkey sees double growth in 7M2021 carpet exports to Turkmenistan

By Trend

Value of export of carpets by Turkey to Turkmenistan from January through July 2021 notably increased, the Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend.

According to the ministry, this indicator amounted to $2.58 million, up by 102.3 percent compared to the first seven months of last year.

In July 2021, Turkey’s export of carpets to Turkmenistan rose to $397,000, which is 112 percent more than in July 2020.

In the first seven months of 2021, the products’ export by Turkey to world markets has grown by 41.5 percent on annual basis up to over $1.8 billion.

At the same time, Turkey exported carpets worth $215 million in July 2021, which is by 13.7 percent less than in the same month of 2020.

Turkey’s export of carpets has totaled $3.14 billion during the last 12 months (from July 2020 through July 2021).