Prime Minister of Georgia to pay official visit to Ukraine

By Trend

On August 21-23, 2021, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili will hold an official visit to Ukraine, Press Service of the Government Administration stated, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

On August 21, the Head of Georgian Government will be hosted by his Ukrainian counterpart, Denys Shmyhal, in Lvov.

As part of the official visit, the Prime Minister, on August 22, will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in Kiev.

Irakli Garibashvili and Denys Shmyhal will hold a face-to-face meeting at the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, followed by an enhanced-format talks with the participation of the two countries' Cabinet members. The Prime Ministers of Georgia and Ukraine will make joint statements for the press.

During the official visit, the Prime Minister of Georgia will also meet with Dmytro Razumkov, Chairman of Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada.

Irakli Garibashvili will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and honor the memory of those departed at the Holodomor Memorial.

On August 23, the Georgian Prime Minister, together with the leaders of other countries, will participate in the Crimean Platform Summit, during which a joint declaration will be developed.

Led by the Prime Minister, the Georgian delegation includes Vice Prime Minister/Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani, Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze, and Head of the Government's Administration Ilia Darchiashvili.