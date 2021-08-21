Turkey reveals completion date for construction of additional section of railway in Ankara

By Trend

The construction of an additional section of the Kayas-Ankara-Sincan railway, the length of which is 36 kilometers, will be completed by late 2021, the Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure told Trend.

As the ministry noted, the construction of the railway section began in 2010.

"The total cost of the project is 2.5 billion Turkish liras ($291.1 million). In 2020, 2.3 billion liras ($267.8 million) were allocated for its implementation," the ministry said.

"In Turkey, work is underway on the implementation of 469 transport and infrastructure projects with a total cost of 694.7 billion liras ($80.1 billion). Of these funds, 179 billion liras ($20.7 billion) are foreign loans," the ministry said.

Among these projects there are those, the implementation of which began in previous years, the message of the ministry said.

In 2021, over 42.4 billion liras ($4.9 billion) will be allocated for the implementation of transport and infrastructure projects in Turkey, nearly 6 billion liras ($694.7 million) of which will be attracted via foreign loans.

In 2020, 282.7 billion liras ($32.7 billion) were allocated for the implementation of transport and infrastructure projects in Turkey, over 56.8 billion liras ($6.57 billion) of which came from foreign loans.

(1 USD = 8.5877 TRY on Aug. 13)