TODAY.AZ / World news

Turkey working over implementation of hundreds of transport, infrastructure projects

20 August 2021 [14:46] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Work is underway on implementation of 469 projects in Turkey with a total value of more than 694.7 billion Turkish liras ($81.09 billion), the country’s Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure told Trend on July 16.

According to the ministry, out of 694.4 billion Turkish liras ($81.06 billion) allocated in Turkey for the implementation of transport and infrastructure projects, 179 billion liras ($20.8 billion) came from foreign loans.

"Implementation of some of these projects began in previous years," the ministry said. "In 2021, 42.4 billion Turkish liras ($4.9 billion) will be allocated for implementing transport and infrastructure projects in Turkey, 5.9 billion liras ($690 million) of which will fall on foreign loans."

In 2020, over 282.7 billion Turkish liras ($33 billion) were allocated for the implementation of transport and infrastructure projects in Turkey, 56.85 billion liras ($6.64 billion) of which accounted for the foreign loans, reminded the ministry.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/regions/209114.html

Print version

Views: 5

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also