Guinea eyes Turkey’s support in its development

President of Guinea Alpha Conde has said that his country seeks Turkey’s support for its development, Turkish media reported on August 16.

During his visit to Turkish Albayrak Group, Conde said that the ties between Turkey and Guinea have been developing in the past few years, which has ensured influx of new investors to Guinea.

Expressing his satisfaction over the development of the relations between the two countries, the president said that Guinea’s goal is to promote the current ties and attract new investors from Turkey.

“As the relations between Guinea and Turkey develop, the diversity of products also increases. We encounter mostly Turkish products”, he stated.

Highlighting Guinea’s human capital and mineral resources, Conde said that by 2050, Guinea will be the center of the world and will have more importance than China.

Furthermore, Conde thanked president Erdogan for his role in bringing the Albayrak Group to Guinea, reminding that the company has implemented incredible projects in the country.

“We want him to develop new projects by taking advantage of our wealth of resources. We want Mr. Erdogan's support in the development of Guinea," he concluded.