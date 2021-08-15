Iran to import more vaccines against COVID-19

By Trend





Iranian president has announced that the purchase of 30 million doses of vaccine against COVID-19 has been finalized, while up to 300 drugstores are to distribute coronavirus medicine in coming days.

"The next necessary action is to accelerate the process of vaccination, import of 30 million doses of vaccine have been finalized. Experts believed that in order to control coronavirus infection in the country, 60 million doses of vaccine should be imported," said Ebrahim Raisi, Trend reports citing IRNA.

“Payment of overdue claims of medical staff should be one of the priorities of the Plan and Budget Organization. All organizations and associations should plan to reduce people's visit by providing digital services for a long term," he noted.

The required medicine will be distributed in coming days between 100 drugstore at the first stage and among 300 drugstores at the second stage.