South Korea donates special fire and rescue vehicles to Uzbekistan

By Trend





South Korea will donate 9 units of special fire fighting equipment to Uzbekistan by January 2022, Trend reports referring to Uzbek media.

The issue was discussed during the meeting of representatives of the Uzbek embassy with the head of the fire service of the city of Incheon (South Korea), as well as the leadership of the Korean-Uzbek business association and the Korean Fire Safety Association.

It is noted that within the framework of the meeting, issues of further intensifying cooperation between the two countries in the field of fire safety were discussed.

In particular, the issue of implementing an investment project for the construction of a fire safety training complex in the Tashkent region is currently being worked out with the South Korean side. In the near future, a detailed presentation of the project will be handed over to the Uzbek side.

Also, a draft memorandum of cooperation in the field of training with the Academy of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Uzbekistan is at the final stage of development, which will make it possible to intensify cooperation in the field of training and retraining of personnel, including training Uzbek specialists in educational institutions for firefighting training in South Korea.

Earlier it was reported that the CIS countries will join forces in the fight against natural and man-made disasters.