Turkmenistan may take part in SCO summit

By Trend

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon invited President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to take part in the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Dushanbe, according to the letter of Head of Tajikistan sent to his Turkmen counterpart, Trend reports citing Business Turkmenistan.

This year the SCO celebrates the 20th anniversary of its creation, Emomali Rahmon said in the letter, adding that this jubilee year, Tajikistan has had the honor of chairmanship in the SCO and the jubilee summit of the Organization will be held in Dushanbe on September 16-17.

President Emomali Rahmon invited his Turkmen counterpart to take part in this political event as the Chairman's Guest of Honor.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is an intergovernmental organization founded in Shanghai in June 2001. The organization’s headquarter is located in China’s capital, Beijing. The main objectives of the SCO are to strengthen relations among member states, promote cooperation in political affairs, economics and trade, scientific-technical, cultural, and educational spheres as well as in energy, transportation, tourism, and environmental protection, safeguard regional peace, security, and stability; and create a democratic, equitable international political and economic order.