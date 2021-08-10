Turkey to produce engine covers for Boeing 737

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Turkey’s Tusas Engine Industries (TEI) will produce engine covers for the Boeing 737 aircraft, Turkish media reported on August 9.

In line with the signed contract between the companies, starting from 2025, TEI is expected to undertake half of the monthly engine covers production required for all Boeing 737 aircrafts.

The signed contract with Boeing expands the company’s Boeing Commercial Airplanes portfolio and enhances the long-lasting cooperation between Boeing and the Turkish aviation industry.

Commenting on the deal with Boeing, TEI’s General Manager Temel Kotil said that with its half-a-century-experience, the company fulfills projects both in Turkey’s aviation field and carries out high-quality critical productions for the world's leading air platform manufacturers.

“We are excited about the engine cover production that we will produce for Boeing as part of the agreement,” Kotil said.

In turn, Ayshem Sarg?n, Boeing Turkey’s General Manager and Country Representative, expressed her confidence about Turkey’s potential to contribute to the global industry, stressing that Boeing expanded its presence, investments and supply chain in Turkey in line with the National Aviation Plan, which started a few years ago.

“The selection of TEI for the 737 engine cover production reflects Boeing's strategic partnership with Turkey and the world-class capability of the Turkish aviation industry", she stressed.

The production of 737 engine covers will take place at the TEI facilities in Ankara, where the company has been delivering thousands of parts and components for Boeing airplanes for years.

Tusas Engine Industries (TEI) is a plant dedicated to the production of engines and critical parts for commercial and military aircraft located in Eskishehir, Turkey.

TEI was founded in 1985 as a joint venture between GE Aviation and Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), the Turkish Armed Forces Foundation, and the Turkish Aeronautical Association.