Iran’s export to Afghanistan shrinks due to insecurities

By Trend

Pointing to the reduced export of Iran to Afghanistan due to insecurities, Chairman of Iran-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce said that if this trend continues, Iran will lose a part of its annual export to this country, Trend reports citing Mehr.

Pointing to the reduced export of Iran to Afghanistan due to the recent insecurity events in this country, Chairman of Iran-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce said that if this trend continues, Iran will lose a part of its annual export to this country.

Speaking in an interview with FNA on Sat., Hossein Salimi referred to the reduced volume of trade between Iran and Afghanistan due to attack of Taliban to some parts of Afghanistan and stated that Iran’s trade and economic situation with Afghanistan is heavily affected by the insecurity situation overshadowing Afghanistan, so that Iranian businesspersons and traders do not show willingness to do trade and business with Afghanistan.

Presently, the two border crossings of “Milak” and “Gamshad” between Iran and Afghanistan have been shut down while the two other border crossings of Mahirud and Dogharoon are open for bilateral trade activities, he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Salimi put the annual export of Islamic Republic of Iran to neighboring Afghanistan at $2.7 billion.

Under such circumstances, it is expected that Iran’s export to Afghanistan will shrink due to the spread of insecurity in this country.