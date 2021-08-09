Kazakhstan boosts petroleum oils exports to Spain

By Trend

Kazakhstan has exported 322,488 tons of crude petroleum oil and oil obtained from bituminous minerals worth 136.8 million euros to Spain in March 2021, a Eurostat official told Trend.

In turn, Kazakhstan’s exported 1.1 million tons of petroleum oils and oils obtained from bituminous minerals worth 440.7 million euros to Spain from Jan. through Mar. 2021.

Thus, the March volume of petroleum oils and oils obtained from bituminous minerals from Kazakhstan to Spain is 42.8 percent less compared to Jan. 2021 (362,453 tons) and is 3.1 percent more than in Feb. 2021 (312,741 tons).

March export value is also 26.5 percent less than in January 2021 (186.3 million euros) and is 16.3 percent more than in Feb. 2021 (117.5 million euros).

The value of trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Spain amounted to $518.9 million from January through March 2021, compared to $306.4 million during the same period of 2020.

Kazakhstan’s exports to Spain amounted to $478.8 million from January through March 2021, compared to $128.7 million during the same period of 2020.

In turn, Kazakhstan’s imports from Spain amounted to nearly $40.1 million over the reporting period, compared to $35.4 million during the same period of 2020.