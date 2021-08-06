Georgia shares data on export of vegetables in 1H2021

By Trend

Export of vegetables from Georgia amounted to $17.37 million for the first half of 2021, Trend reports with reference to the National Statistical Office of Georgia (Geostat).

The share of vegetables in the total export volume of Georgia for this period amounted to 0.9 percent.

The main positions in the group were distributed as follows: potatoes - $8.85 million, tomatoes - $2.69 million, garlic - $0.41 million.

The volume of export of vegetables in comparison with the comparable period of the last year increased by 128.9 percent.

From January through June 2021, 0.5 exports of tomatoes amounted to $1.47 million, potatoes - $0.86 million, mushrooms of the Agaricus family - $0.80 million, eggplants - $0.58 million.