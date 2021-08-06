Turkish people join firefighters to extinguish wildfires in Denizli

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Thousands of residents of Turkey’s Denizli province have mobilized to put out wildfires that swept through Buldan and Tavas towns in the province, Yeni Shafak newspaper reported on August 4.

Residents from all over the province rushed to the fire zone with shovels to help extinguish the fire and also brought aid materials for fire-fighters.

The forest fire, which started at noon on August 3 in Turlubey neighbourhood of Buldan town and extinguished at night, broke out again the next day.

While the teams were struggling intensely in Buldan, a second fire notification came from Tavas town in Denizli province. The forest fire, which started in Chakiroluk, Pinarlik neighbourhood of the district, expanded in a large area between Karatash neighbourhood of Pamukkale district and Pinarlik and Kizilcaboluk neighbourhoods of Tavas district.

The villagers, who headed to the region with tankers and tractors formed long queues on the way.

Hundreds of citizens who managed to reach the region, tried to stop the flames by using digging shovels.

Most citizens arrived in the venue of fire in their vehicles from all over Denizli as soon as they heard about the fire. They brought food and supplies for firefighters, which they submitted to the gendarmerie teams at the designated points.

At least eight people have died in wildfires in Turkey’s south-eastern regions.

The wildfires broke out on 28 July near the Mediterranean coastal resort town of Manavgat, in Antalya province and spread to other regions across Turkey.