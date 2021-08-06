BP, Castrol to donate money to Turkey’s fire-affected regions

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

BP Turkey and Castrol Turkey will donate 1 million TL (118,000 USD) to the Ahbap Association to help accelerate the recovery process in the regions affected by the wildfires, Turkish media reported on August 3.

The funds donated by the two companies will be used in the fire-affected provinces to repair the damaged houses, to cover people’s urgent needs, to provide medical treatment to injured animals, and to cover the needs of workplaces, gardens and pastures.

After the need assessment is made by the association, the aid will be delivered to the people in the affected regions.

“It is very important for us to contribute to the lives of those who experienced the disaster. We are always ready to support as much as we can,” BP Turkey’s President Tumkan Ishiltan has said.

Ayhan Koksal, Ukraine and Central Asia Director of Castrol Turkey also expressed his concerns over the wildfires, saying that “while we act together with the association to heal the wounds in the areas affected by the fire, we are also planning what we can do in the medium and long term.”

At least eight people have died in wildfires in Turkey’s south-eastern regions.

The wildfires broke out on 28 July near the Mediterranean coastal resort town of Manavgat, in Antalya province and spread to other regions across Turkey.