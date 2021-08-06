Turkey discloses details of construction of Istanbul Tunnel

By Trend

Presently, the preparatory work is underway for the construction of the Istanbul Tunnel, the Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure told Trend .

"The preparatory work for the construction of the tunnel was launched in 2015," the ministry said. "The total cost of all preparatory work is 60.2 million Turkish lira ($7.2 million). Some 56.4 million Turkish lira ($6.7 million) was spent on preparatory work in 2020."

After the completion of the preparatory work, the tender for construction will be held, in which foreign contractors will also be able to participate.

The Istanbul Tunnel is an underwater tunnel under the Bosphorus in Turkey’s Istanbul city. In accordance with the preliminary data, the total length of the tunnel will reach 6.5 kilometers.

The tunnel will have three levels, namely, two levels are for vehicles and one for the country's rail system. The tunnel will run at a depth of 110 m below the sea level and connect the highways among three main airports in the city.

The work is underway on the implementation of 469 transport and infrastructure projects worth 694.7 billion Turkish lira ($83.1 billion) in Turkey.

Some 179 billion Turkish lira ($21.4 billion) out of this amount was ensured through the foreign loans.

Among these projects there are also those, the implementation of which began in the previous years.

Thus, 42.5 billion Turkish lira ($5.08 billion) will be allocated for the implementation of transport and infrastructure projects in Turkey in 2021, 5.9 billion Turkish lira ($705.7 million) of which will fall on foreign loans.

Some 282.8 billion Turkish lira ($33.8 billion) were allocated for the implementation of transport and infrastructure projects in Turkey in 2020, 56.8 billion Turkish lira ($6.7 billion) of which accounted for foreign loans.