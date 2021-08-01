Energy import in Turkey bill up 131 pct in June 2021

By Trend

Turkey's energy import bill increased by 131 percent to $3.63 billion in June this year compared to the same month last year, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜ?K) on July 30, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News.

The overall energy import bill soared last month due to an increase in the country's industrial production.

The data shows that Turkey's overall import bill, including energy and other items, totaled $22.62 billion in June, with energy accounting for 16% of the overall import figures.

The country's crude oil imports showed a 73 percent increase compared to June 2020.

Turkey imported approximately 2.85 million tons of crude oil last month, up from 1.60 million tons in June 2020.