Russia reports 22,804 new COVID-19 cases, 789 deaths

By Trend





Russia reported 22,804 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including 2,484 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 6,288,677, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The government coronavirus task force said 789 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 159,352.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and has said Russia recorded around 290,000 deaths related to COVID-19 from April 2020 to May 2021.