Turkmenistan to hold conference on co-op for Caspian Sea protection

By Trend





Turkmenistan will host on the occasion of the Caspian Sea Day on August 12 this year a scientific and practical conference titled "Cooperation in the field of environmental protection of the Caspian Sea," the country’s Vice-Premier Esenmyrat Orazgeldiyev reported to President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov during an off-site Cabinet of Ministers meeting on Friday in Balkan velayat, Trend reports citing Business Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, the Head of State noted that the preservation of the ecological safety of the Caspian Sea is an important aspect of the environmental policy of Turkmenistan, the country’s official media reports.

In this regard, Turkmen President instructed the Vice-Premier to ensure a high organizational level of the conference dedicated to the Day of the Caspian Sea.

At the beginning of July this year in St. Petersburg, Prosecutors general of five Caspian littoral states – Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Russia – signed a declaration on cooperation on the protection of the Caspian Sea.