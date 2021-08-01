Kazakhstan and Brazil Agree to Boost Trade and Economic Cooperation

By Trend





A political consultation between Kazakhstan and Brazil was held today via a videolink, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan told Trend.

The event was co-chaired by Mr. Akan Rakhmetullin, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, and Ms. Marcia Donner Abreau, Secretary for Bilateral Negotiations in Asia, the Pacific and Russia at the Ministry of External Relations of Brazil.

Parties discussed the wide range of topical issues on the bilateral agenda. In particular, they covered strengthening political, trade and economic, investment, interaction between the parliaments of the two countries, as well as cooperation in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic and the post-pandemic recovery. Sides agreed to deepen cooperation in nuclear and mining industries, renewable energy, as well as agriculture. Parties also commended a high level of their collaboration on the platforms of the UN and other international organizations.

“Brazil is a reliable partner of Kazakhstan in South America. We intend to further deepen our partnership in the spirit of friendship, mutual respect and trust,” Rakhmetullin underlined in his remarks during the consultation.

As a result of the meeting, the parties agreed to continue fruitful cooperation between them and identified the key priorities for the near future.