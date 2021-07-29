Turkey to boost trade turnover with Angola

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Turkey will bring the volume of its trade turnover with Angola from $176 million to $500 million, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has aid.

Addressing the joint press conference with his Angolan counterpart Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco in Ankara, on July 27, Erdogan said that the current trade volume is very low for two such powerful countries and that the two countries have agreed to reach a $500 million trade volume as a first stage.

“Angola is not a random country. There is much that can be done together,” Erdogan said, adding that the Angolan delegation would meet Turkish businessmen to discuss issues related to infrastructure.

"After the U.N. General Assembly (this September), we will pay a return visit to Angola with a group of businessmen. We want to start high-level visits between the two countries," he added.

In Erdogan’s words, Turkey is interested in cooperation with Angola in the fields of defense industry, tourism, economy and health.

Furthermore, he added that Turkey will stand by Angola as a country that has proven itself in fight against terrorism.

On July 27, Erdogan welcomed Lourenco with an official ceremony at the Presidential Complex.

One-on-one and delegation meetings were followed by a signing ceremony of bilateral agreements. 10 agreements were signed in total.