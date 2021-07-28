Turkey's Antalya hosts over 3m tourists in Jan-Jul

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

The number of tourists visiting Turkey's Mediterranean city of Antalya dubbed the "capital of tourism" exceeded 3 million between January 1 and July 25 in 2021, Turkish media has reported.

The city was visited by 547,000 tourists from Russia on July 1-25, with 2,093 flights carried out during this period after Moscow lifted the temporary flight ban over COVID-19.

According to the local governor's office, tourism indicators in Antalya, which is the center of attention of local and foreign tourists with its sea, sand, sun and natural beauties, was highly satisfactory.

Antalya received 1.4 million tourists in July 1-25 in 2021, compared to only 164,000 tourists in the same period of 2020.

The number of tourists dramatically increased this year with the removal of flight restriction imposed in Russia.