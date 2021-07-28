Turkey installs first hybrid power plant

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

Cengiz Holding has installed Turkey's first and largest hybrid power plant, Yeni Shafak newspaper reported on July 27.

The solar power plant consisting of 200,000 panels has been installed in the tailwater area of the Ashagi Kalekoy Dam and hydroelectric power plant on the Murat River in Bingol. The hybrid power plant with its overall power of 590-megawatt, is the second largest in the world.

As an author of huge projects in Turkey, Cengiz Holding has added an 80-megawatt solar power plant to its Asha?? Kalekoy Dam and hydroelectric power plant project, which started electricity production in Bingol last year and has an installed capacity of 510 megawatts.

Being Turkey's first hybrid power plant, the project was completed in record time of six months and started electricity generation. The project was implemented in cooperation with Cengiz Holding and Özalt?n Holding and completely done by Turkish engineers.

Ahmet Cengiz, President of Cengiz Holding Energy Group, said that the solar power plant, which has a profile of 44,000 columns and a cable of over one million meters, is Turkey's first and the world’s second largest hybrid power plant.

Expressing their great satisfaction in bringing a project of this size to the country's economy, Cengiz said, "Like the rest of the world, renewable and circulating energy sources have started to take precedence among new investment plans in Turkey. We, as a group, will focus on renewable energy sources in the coming period. We want to increase the number of hybrid power plants in the short term.”

Cengiz added: “We started the energy investments in Bingol in 2011 and Ashsagi Kalekoy Dam and HPP Project in 2016. We completed this investment in approximately 3.5 years and brought it to the country's economy. This project, with an installed capacity of 500 megawatts, is Turkey's 6th largest dam built by the private sector. With the added 80-megawatt solar power plant, we will generate electricity that can meet the annual consumption of 400,000 households.”

In addition to the employment created since the start of the construction of the dam and HPP in 2016, other social projects such as the construction of schools, dormitories and mosques has been implemented in the region.