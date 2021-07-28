Turkey develops new software

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

Turkey’s Tusas Engine Industries (TEI) plant has developed a new software, the Yeni Shafak newspaper reported on July 27.

The newly developed software enables the engineers to do optical measurements of blisks (that is responsible for fuel efficiency and weight reduction in the engines of new generation passenger planes), which were previously performed by mechanical methods. In this context, the software is useful for time saving.

TEI General Manager and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Dr. Mahmut Faruk Akshit said that with the developed optical method, the measurements of the entire surface can be achieved at once, stressing that Turkey is the first country in the world to be able to do so.

Akshit said that the TEI has made a serious breakthrough in developing its own engines in recent years, designing about ten different national engines in the last seven years.

He added that the company was selected as the best supplier in the world by the original engine manufacturers around the world in the two consecutive years before the Covid-19 outbreak.

According to Akshit, TEI is developing its own innovative and pioneering technologies. The aircraft turbine and compressor blades used to be produced and arrayed one by one. However, now with the help of the new technology, the compressor blades are processed one by one from a solid metal that makes them thin. The TEI is one of the few companies in the world that can perform this process with such precision and surface quality.

“We also carry out quality inspections of these with the measurement software we make ourselves. This software automatically scans and reports the areas with very precise size constraints and checks whether the blisk is produced in accordance with quality standards," Akshit added.

TEI’s chief said that Turkey is a leader in optical quality measurement with local software developed by quality engineers, which makes the process implemented in a short period time. Blisk control that used to be done in 1-2 days in the past has decreased to 3-4 hours with the optical measurement, which makes the software competitive in the world.

“As TEI, we moved out of the supplier league to the original engine manufacturers group with the engines we produced. We will have completed this transition as soon as the engine of our first Gökbey helicopter makes its flight”, Akshit stressed.

According to Akshit, TEI is the largest engine parts supplier of the LEAP, which provides engines for the aircrafts such as the Boeing 737, Airbus A320 and the Chinese Comac C919.

Additionally, TEI is also the largest parts supplier of the best-selling GEnx engines in the world, which is used in new generation large passenger aircraft such as the Boeing Dreamliner. Seven years ago TEI’s orders amounted to $1 billion, whereas now, despite the Covid-19 outbreak, the company has reached around $6 billion in orders, Akshit reminded.