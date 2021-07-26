Albayrak-operated Alport to become West Africa's logistic center

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Albayrak Group, which operates transportation and recycling operations in Guinea’s capital Conakry, continues its efforts to expand and develop the Alport, one of the city’s most important ports, which it has managed since 2018, Turkey’s Yeni Shafak newspaper has reported.

In this context, Albayrak Group will double the capacity of Alport Conakry with an investment of $500 million.

Albayrak Alport representative and protocol manager in Conakry Ecevit Ercan said that the work has begun to expand the port through a 'build-operate-transfer' model and that a 25-year concession agreement has been signed over this. After the completion of all stages of work, the total cost of the project is estimated to reach $500 million.

Noting that currently the port has a 2-km berth and accommodates many ships of various sizes and dimensions, Alport Conakry operations manager Ali Akin Dincer stressed that the goal is to double the capacity and to expand the berth to 4 km.

The port has an area of about 260,000 square meters and an enclosed storage area of a total of 11,000 square meters. In the current structure of the port, there are 1,800 employees. This number is forecasted to increase by 2.5 times when the port is completed.