TUSAS to localize over 600 aircraft components

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAS) continue their efforts to localize more than 600 aircraft components with around 250 local and national companies, Turkish media has reported.

At the first stage, the localization of nearly 100 components will enable Turkey to save $500 million to be spent on foreign supply, the report adds.

TAI contributes to the development of the auxiliary industry at all stages from production processes to the tests of the final product, as well as research and development activities in engineering and technical subjects for high-tech products.

Moreover, along with the development of the critical parts of the air platform and the structural components by its own engineers, TAI has also been involved in the development process of the domestic auxiliary industry from raw materials stage to the production of the necessary parts.

In this context, TUSAS conducts studies in the field of subsystems, equipment and materials, in its original and national projects such as Gokbey, Hurjet, Hurku?, MMU, heavy class attack helicopters, Anka, Aksungur, T129 Atak and T70 general purpose helicopters.

The TAI’s localization activities range from hydraulic systems to power systems, from fire extinguishing systems to fuel tanks, from landing gear to air-conditioning systems and lighting units.

Thus, the company aims at developing fully independent Turkish aviation ecosystem in the near future. By the end of 2021, the localization stages of nearly 100 components for original air platforms will be completed.