Turkey’s industrial production sees 40.7pct growth

Turkey’s industrial production index rose by 1.3 percent in May and 40.7 percent on an annual basis, The Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) has told Turkish media.

Based on the analysis of the industrial sub-sectors, there was a year-on-year increase in mining and quarrying sector by 33.4 percent, in the manufacturing industry index by 42.8 percent and the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning production and distribution sector by 20.9 percent in May 2021, TUIK has said.

Moreover, the analysis of the industrial sub-sectors on the monthly basis revealed that there was a 8.4 percent growth in the mining and quarrying sector and 1.1 percent growth in the manufacturing industry sector compared to the previous month. However, the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning production and distribution sector index decreased by 0.7 percent, the report reads.