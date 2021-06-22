TODAY.AZ / World news

Pashinyan to hold rally of his supporters in Yerevan

21 June 2021 [13:10] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, whose party, according to preliminary data, is leading in the early parliamentary elections, called on his supporters to a rally on Monday evening in Republic Square in Yerevan, stating that the people gave his party a "steel mandate," Trend reports citing TASS.

"In 2018, we made a "Velvet Revolution", and now the people gave us a "steel mandate", which means that we are making a "steel revolution". Therefore, I call all our supporters to gather at 20:00 (local timd) at Republic Square," he said.

