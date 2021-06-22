Party of Armenian acting Prime Minister lacks 0.08 pct of votes to single-handedly form gov't

By Trend





The Civil Contract party of the acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan did not get 0.08% in the early parliamentary elections to single-handedly form the government, getting 53.92%, the CEC reported after processing all 2,008 polling stations, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the CEC, the Armenia bloc of ex-president Robert Kocharian comes second with 21.04%.

