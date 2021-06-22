Armenian ex-president Sargsyan's party says it felt pressure during elections

By Trend





The opposition party "I have the honor" of the third president of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan and ex-head of the National Security Service Artur Vanetsyan reported about pressure put by the security forces of the republic during the early parliamentary elections, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the representative of the party Hayk Mamidzhanyan, the security forces conducted searches and detained supporters of the political party.

"Some time ago, the National Security Service searched the house of Masis Mayor David Hambardzumyan without justification or charge, and they also wanted to search his car. In the city of Artik, the same structure simply kidnapped two candidates for deputy and two employees of our headquarters. Across the country unprecedented delinquency is observed," he said.

According to him, the lawyers of the detainees do not know about their whereabouts.