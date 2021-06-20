Elections in Armenia may result in coup d'etat - analyst

By Trend





The results of the elections in Armenia may become unpredictable for its society, a conflict expert, candidate of historical sciences Mammad Mammadov from St. Petersburg (Russia) told Trend.

"On the one hand, taking into account the existing revanchist sentiments, as well as the factor of the so-called “Armenians", it can be assumed that tomorrow acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will not win the elections in Armenia. On the other hand, there are Pashinyan's loyal supporters, as well as people who will support him in the elections, realizing that the change of power can lead to dire consequences, including destabilizing the already deplorable situation in Armenia," Mammadov said.

According to the expert, in this regard, the results of the elections may become unpredictable for the Armenian society, up to a coup d'etat, if Pashinyan wins by a small margin.

"However, it is Pashinyan's convincing victory in the elections that can ensure further economic development both in Armenia and in the region as a whole. In my opinion, if Pashinyan remains in power, Armenia will be able to flourish and further participate in the integration processes that are on the agenda, and even without revanchist sentiments and looking back at the past. The future of Armenia is in the hands of the Armenian people," Mammadov added.