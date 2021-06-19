Share of renewables in Kazakhstan’s energy sector to increase by 2030

By Trend





The share of green energy in Kazakhstan’s energy sector will be increased to 15 percent by 2030, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin said.

Mamin made the remark at the meeting of the Council for Improving the Investment Climate, Trend reports on June 18.

"During the UN Climate Ambition Summit in December 2020, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced Kazakhstan’s goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2060,” the prime minister added.

“We are making consistent efforts to increase the share of renewable energy sources in the total energy production,” Mamin said. “So, this figure reached three percent as of 2020, it is planned to double it and bring it to six percent in 2022."

Mamin stressed that a renewed Action Plan was adopted in 2020 for the implementation of the "Concept for the Transition of Kazakhstan to a Green Economy" for 2021-2030.

“The plan has been developed in close cooperation with EU partners and includes the measures to mitigate the most serious environmental challenges facing the country,” the prime minister said.

“The implementation of the planned measures will ensure compliance with Kazakhstan's long-term commitments on "green" growth while achieving the goal of entering the list of 30 most developed economies in the world,” Mamin said.

The prime minister stressed that Kazakhstan has taken measures to improve the investment environment for the development of alternative energy.

“We have taken a number of comprehensive measures to support producers of renewable energy sources and improve the investment attractiveness of the market,” Mamin said.

“So, for example, the auctions for renewable energy sources have been introduced to make the structure of demand more predictable and significant for producers,” the prime minister added.

“As a result, over the past six years, the installed capacity of renewable energy sources has increased by almost 10 times - from 180 MW in 2014 to 1,650 MW in 2020, "Mamin said.

A new Environmental Code has been adopted to implement the tasks of sustainable development in Kazakhstan. It will contribute to the accelerated introduction of advanced technologies of renewable energy sources in the country.

The fifty biggest enterprises in Kazakhstan will be required to expand the use of the best available technologies in their production process.