Education workers in Armenia flatly refusing to join acting PM's rally

By Trend





Education workers (teachers) in Armenia have strongly refused to join the rally of acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Trend reports referring to the Armenian media.

On June 12, as part of the campaign Pashinyan is going to visit Ijevan city, where he was born.

According to Armenian media, the directors of Ijevan's schools received an order to gather all workers and high school students in the city square in any way.

Reportedly, many teachers strongly refused to join the rally, but the directors threaten them.