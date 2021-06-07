Ankara, Paris can jointly support lasting peace in South Caucasus - Turkish FM

By Trend





Ankara and Paris can work together to support a lasting peace in the South Caucasus that will bring prosperity to Azerbaijan and Armenia, said the article by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, published in the French L'Opinion newspaper, Trend reports.

“Distorting history for political purposes has never helped to resolve differences and achieve justice," Cavusoglu said.

"If Turkish-French relations had not become hostage to the unfounded claims of Armenian extremists, then Ankara and Paris by joint efforts could make a greater contribution to stability in the South Caucasus,” Cavusoglu wrote.